GE -4.2% after weak 2019 earnings forecast

It's the first outlook from GE CEO Larry Culp and it fell short of expectations.

The embattled conglomerate anticipates 2019 adjusted earnings to be between $0.50-$0.60 cents a share, below the $0.70 cents a share Wall Street expected according to Refintiv.

"We have work to do in 2019, but we expect 2020 and 2021 performance to be significantly better," Culp said in a statement.

Outlook for FY 2019:

GE Industrial segment organic revenues will grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

Adjusted GE Industrial margin will expand in a range from flat to 100 basis points.

Adjusted GE Industrial free cash flows of -$2B to $0B.

Looking ahead to 2020 and 2021, GE expects adjusted Industrial free cash flows to be positive in 2020, with the pace of improvement accelerating in 2021.

The company remains committed to its financial policy of targeting a rating in the Single A range, an Industrial leverage ratio of less than 2.5X net debt to EBITDA, and a GE Capital debt-to-equity ratio of less than 4x.

GE -4.2% to $9.60/share.

Stay tuned for a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.