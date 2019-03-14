EQM Midstream to buy stakes in Marcellus-Utica pipelines for $1B

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) agrees to acquire a 60% interest in Eureka Midstream Holdings and 100% interest in Hornet Midstream Holdings for total a combined $1.03B, including debt, from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

Eureka Midstream is a 190-mile gathering header pipeline system in Ohio and West Virginia that services both dry Utica and wet Marcellus production, and Hornet Midstream is a 15-mile, high-pressure gathering system in West Virginia that connects to the Eureka system.

EQM expects the gathering system assets and complementary water services will generate ~$100M of EBITDA during the first 12 months and achieve greater than 20% annual EBITDA growth over the next several years.

EQM believes the deal will be neutral to distributable cash flow over the first 12 months and accretive thereafter.