NN slides in pre-market on Q4 earnings miss

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) slips ~11.6% in pre-market as the company's Q4 results came in below expectation.

NN says that during Q4 the company faced significant market headwinds, customer issues within Power Solutions and a slowing market in Mobile Solutions, which challenged top line; however, organic sales growth in Life Sciences group, along with synergy capture, offset some of these challenges.

Net sales increased 27.8% Y/Y to $199.5M, primarily driven by $39.2M from acquisitions, and organic growth of $6.9M.

Mobile Solutions sales declined 8.2% to $75.4M; Life Sciences sales is up 166% to $79.5M; Power Solutions revenues increases 1.3% to $45.2M.

Gross margin compresses ~245bps to 21%; reports operating loss of $188M as compared to income of $1.1M

Previously: NN misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (March 14)