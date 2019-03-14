Cannae Holdings operating loss includes $26.7M goodwill impairment

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) Q4 operating loss of $48.4M, which includes goodwill impairment of $26.7M, compares with an operating loss of $16.0M a year ago.

Q4 net earnings of $47.0M, or 65 cents per share, compares with net loss of $1.5M, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Q4 2018 net earnings includes realized gains of $89.0M

Q4 total operating revenue of $31.7.2M is essentially flat from a year ago.

Cannae book value per share of $15.58 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $14.95 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Q4 Ceridian adjusted EBITDA rose 22% to $43.5M.

Q4 restaurant group EBITDA of -$43.8M includes $26.7M goodwill impairment, $14.8M charge for a facilitation fee, and $13.6M for fixed asset impairment.

Q4 T-System EBITDA of $2.6M was reduced by about $1.7M due to applying ASC 606.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

