EIG says will bid for Petrobras' TAG pipeline amid three-week deadline

EIG Global Energy Partners plans to bid for the Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) TAG natural gas pipeline network, as the Brazilian oil firm relaunches the bidding process for another three weeks.

State-run PBR released details on the leading offer to the other two competing groups, and they will have until April 2 to come up with final bids, EIG CEO Blair Thomas said at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

EIG is bidding 50-50 with Mubadala Development, while two other groups, one led by French utility Engie and the other by Macquarie Group, also are expected to present new bids.

The offer price is expected in the $8B-$9B range, Bloomberg reports.