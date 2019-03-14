Late-stage study of Biohaven's troriluzole in rare neurodegenerative disorder underway

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company's (NYSE:BHVN) troriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), an inherited disorder characterized by degeneration in an area of brain associated with movement control.

The primary endpoint is the change in a scale called SARA versus placebo at week 48 (increase in score means that symptoms are worse). The estimated completion date of the 230-subject study is October 2020.

Troriluzole is a third-generation prodrug that modulates an excitatory neurotransmitter called glutamate. Specifically, it reduces glutamate levels at nerve connections called synapses making them less excitable.