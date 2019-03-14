Late-stage study of Biohaven's troriluzole in rare neurodegenerative disorder underway

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company's (NYSE:BHVN) troriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), an inherited disorder characterized by degeneration in an area of brain associated with movement control.
The primary endpoint is the change in a scale called SARA versus placebo at week 48 (increase in score means that symptoms are worse). The estimated completion date of the 230-subject study is October 2020.
Troriluzole is a third-generation prodrug that modulates an excitatory neurotransmitter called glutamate. Specifically, it reduces glutamate levels at nerve connections called synapses making them less excitable.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox