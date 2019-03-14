Innovative Industrial +5.4% after Q4 beat

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) gains 5.4% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 38 cents beats the consensus estimate of 37 cents.

Q4 total revenue of $4.78M vs. consensus estimate of $4.60M and compares with $2.28M a year ago.

As of March 13, 2019, IIPR owned 13 properties that were 100% leased to state-licensed medical-use cannabis operators; average current yield on invested capital ~15.1% for the 13 properties.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Innovative Industrial Properties beats on revenue (March 13)