Lifetime Brands points to Brexit, stocking issues as drags

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) says significant macroeconomic events such as Brexit contributed to its revenue shortfall in Q4.

"Additionally, certain of our North American distribution channels delivered disappointing sales due to stocking levels and inventory management decisions by customers, including our largest e-commerce customer," notes Lifetime CEO Robert Kay.

Gross margin fell 80 bps to 36.3% of sales during the quarter and a net loss of $1.7M was recorded vs. a net income gain of $2.2M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Lifetime Brands says early results for 2019 are positive.

Previously: Lifetime Brands misses by $0.22, misses on revenue (March 14)