State Street's Charles River applies Axioma's risk, portfolio analytics

State Street (NYSE:STT) enters a partnership with Axioma to integrate Axioma's risk and portfolio analytics into State Street's Charles River Investment Management Solution, a front and middle office platform used by more than 300 investment managers, asset owners, and hedge funds.

Along with Charles River’s portfolio management, risk, and attribution capabilities, Axioma’s factor models for equity, multi-asset, and fixed income portfolios will enable firms to identify, measure, and reduce risk in a single solution, with compliance rules and optimization coupled, State Street says.