AMC Theatres adds mobile ordering

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces a new program that allows moviegoers to skip the line at the concessions counter by ordering ahead online through the AMC Theatres mobile app.

AMC guests can pick up their pre-ordered, freshly prepared snacks at the express pick-up kiosk located near concessions or, in select locations, have the food delivered right to their seat, skipping the concession line entirely.

The company has rolled out the food & beverage mobile ordering at all AMC locations in Boston, Denver and Houston.

AMC anticipates adding the program to more markets this year.

Source: Press Release