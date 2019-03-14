AMC Theatres adds mobile ordering

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces a new program that allows moviegoers to skip the line at the concessions counter by ordering ahead online through the AMC Theatres mobile app.
AMC guests can pick up their pre-ordered, freshly prepared snacks at the express pick-up kiosk located near concessions or, in select locations, have the food delivered right to their seat, skipping the concession line entirely.
The company has rolled out the food & beverage mobile ordering at all AMC locations in Boston, Denver and Houston.
AMC anticipates adding the program to more markets this year.
Source: Press Release
