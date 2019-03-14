Assurant plans ~$1.35B of capital return through 2021

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) plans to return ~$1.35B to shareholders through the end of 2021 through common stock dividends and share repurchases, the company will announce at its investors day event.

Plans shareholder returns while continuing to invest in business growth and maintain its investment-grade debt ratings.

Targets net operating income per diluted share, excluding reportable catastrophes, rising 6%-10% in 2019 and 12% on average per year in 2020-2021.

"With more diversified earnings and reduced catastrophe exposure, we expect to continue to generate significant cash flow, which we intend to reinvest in our business to support long-term growth and innovation and return excess capital to shareholders over time,” says Assurant President and CEO Alan B. Colberg.

Investor day webcast at 9:00 AM ET.

