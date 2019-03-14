Needham taps Roku as Top Pick; ROKU +2%

Needham taps Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) as a Top Pick for 2019 and raises its price target from $65 to $85.

The firm calls Roku a platform company "arms dealer" that aggregates 5,000 premium streaming apps.

Needham also cites the 27M OTT users that will make every new streaming service, including those from Apple and Disney, eager to put that service in front of Roku users.

Other tailwinds include international expansion and the potential for Roku to be acquired.