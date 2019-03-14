Organic revenue solid at Tenneco

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reports a 79% pop in revenue in Q4 as the Federal-Mogul acquisition factored in. Revenue was up 4% during the quarter after backing out the merger and currency fluctuations.

"Tenneco’s strong organic growth continued in the fourth quarter, outpacing industry production by ten percentage points, enabled by our diverse business profile in terms of products, geographic regions and end-markets served," notes Tenneco co-CEO Brian Kesseler.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 77% to $499M. Cash generated by operations was $402M vs. $431M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Tenneco anticipates full-year revenue of $18.2B to $18.4B vs. $18.24B consensus and a flat VA adjusted EBITDA margin.

Shares of Tenneco are flat in premarket trading.

