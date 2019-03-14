Smart Sand rises ~7% (pre-market ) post Q4 results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) rises ~7.1% in pre-market on Q4 earnings beat; the company it had a good quarter and responded well to the challenging conditions in Q4, also, investment in the Van Hook terminal in the Bakken is a strong contributor to the operating performance.

Revenues increased 21% to $52.2M primarily due to increase in average selling price per ton, offset by lower volumes .

Overall tons sold were ~610,000, down 14% Y/Y.

Gross margin expands from 23% to 35%, with adj. EBITDA margin increased from 21% to 36%.

Contribution margin per ton increases 110% to $37.34.

Ended the period with ~$1.5M of cash and $15.5M available under Credit Facility.

Authorizes share repurchase of up to 2,000,000 shares through the twelve month period following the announcement of such program.

Estimates FY 19 capital expenditures of ~$30M-$40M

