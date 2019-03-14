Argus expects Hilton Worldwide to outperform

Argus upgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to a Buy rating after having the hotel operator set at Hold.

"We think that Hilton's asset-light business model, in which it franchises rather than owns hotels, provides a competitive advantage that should result in above-peer-average earnings growth over time," updates analyst John Staszak.

Staszak and team also point to Hilton's growing global market share and "industry-leading" loyalty program.

Argus lifts its 2019 EPS estimate on Hilton to $3.90 from $3.80 and 2020 estimate to $4.40 from $4.30.

Argus' price target on Hilton of $96 reps 14% upside potential.