Argus expects Hilton Worldwide to outperform

Argus upgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to a Buy rating after having the hotel operator set at Hold.
"We think that Hilton's asset-light business model, in which it franchises rather than owns hotels, provides a competitive advantage that should result in above-peer-average earnings growth over time," updates analyst John Staszak.
Staszak and team also point to Hilton's growing global market share and "industry-leading" loyalty program.
Argus lifts its 2019 EPS estimate on Hilton to $3.90 from $3.80 and 2020 estimate to $4.40 from $4.30.
Argus' price target on Hilton of $96 reps 14% upside potential.
Shares of Hilton are up 0.67% premarket to $84.23.
