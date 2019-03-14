Equinor to extend life of 20 Norway offshore platforms

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it is planning to extend the life of more than 20 producing offshore platforms off Norway over the coming years.

EQNR says it had received government approval for extending the life of eight installations on the Norwegian continental shelf during the last three years and now plans to apply for prolonging the life of all older and relevant installations by 2031.

Apart from prolonging the life of oil and gas platforms for obvious reasons – prolonging production – EQNR says it forms the basis for innovation relating to carbon capture and storage, floating offshore wind farms and hydrogen.