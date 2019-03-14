Senate legislations seeks to boost SEC clawback power

A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Thursday that would allow the Securities and Exchange Commission to recover money for investors harmed by financial crimes that occurred as far back as 10 years ago.

The bill would help restore some power the SEC lost when the Supreme Court decided in 2017 that federal regulators are bound by a five-year statute of limitations for clawing back illegal profits from those engaging in fraud or other misconduct.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says the bill would give the SEC more time to identify hard-to-detect financial crimes.

The Senate legislation would keep the five-year limit on disgorgement, but would give regulators 10 years to seek restitution--or funds that go to victims of the crimes.

