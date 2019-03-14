Casinos want to bet on New York City

There is more talk this week about legalized gambling in New York City.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) have both sent reps to meet with legislators facing a state budget crunch. While Governor Cuomo hasn't tipped off yet if he is willing to back a downstate casino bill, that isn't stopping the push from casino operators.

"The New York City gaming market is a tremendous opportunity to generate hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental tax revenue that could be used to support local schools and revitalize the MTA. Additionally, it would allow New York an opportunity to capture tax dollars that are currently flowing out of state," reads a statement issued by MGM and Genting Group (89% owner of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY)).

Apart from moving into NYC, casino companies would also like to land expanded casino licenses so they can introduce full-scale Vegas gaming across the state.