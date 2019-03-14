Culp: 2019 will be a reset year; GE +3.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) turns higher, now up 3.8% premarket, as the company's conference call gets underway after a weak 2019 earnings forecast.

"We know how we got here," declares CEO Larry Culp. "We view 2019 as a reset year."

"Aviation and Healthcare continue to have a healthy cash flow, although Power is in serious turnaround mode. This is not going to be quick by any stretch, but we understand why we underperformed in 2018."

"Our results are more meaningful to look at on an annual basis."

Q&A has begun...

Deutshe Bank: The walk to positive free cash flow is the highlight for investors... Can you put some color around that?

The market should interpret a high level of conviction. We're making about $2.5B in investments into the company. This is what constitutes a reset. We get cash flow back to positive in 2020 and we improve on that in 2021.

