Schwab February client assets rise 2% M/M to $3.53T
Mar. 14, 2019
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) total client assets of $3.53T at the end of February increased 2% vs. January and 6% from February 2018.
- Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients of $18.3B in February, rose 21% M/M, fell 14% Y/Y.
- Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $17.2B
- Active brokerage accounts of 11.7M at the end of February rose 1% from January and 7% from February 2018.
