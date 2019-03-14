Schwab February client assets rise 2% M/M to $3.53T

  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) total client assets of $3.53T at the end of February increased 2% vs. January and 6% from February 2018.
  • Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients of $18.3B in February, rose 21% M/M, fell 14% Y/Y.
  1. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $17.2B
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.