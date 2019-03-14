Barrick eyes revised guidance amid Newmont joint venture

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it is taking another look at production guidance in the wake of its joint venture agreement with Newmont Mining, as Executive Chairman John Thornton and President and CEO Mark Bristow take to the road to update shareholders on the company’s operations.

Barrick’s merger with Randgold created significant value for shareholders, and the Newmont JV should do the same, Bristow says.

"We are engaged in reviewing the impact of the new JV on our guidance for both 2019 and the five-year outlook, and expect to provide an update during the year," Bristow says.

Barrick's current 2019 gold production guidance is 5.1M-5.6M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $870-$920/oz., and Bristow says the company currently expects five-year gold production and cost outlook "within that range, albeit that cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are expected to decline over that period to below the bottom of these ranges."