Evoke Pharma up 19% premarket on response to FDA letter related to Gimoti NDA

Thinly traded nano cap Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is up 19% premarket on modestly higher volume following its announcement that it has submitted its response to the FDA's multidisciplinary review (DR) letter related to its Gimoti marketing application.
It will meet with the agency on March 21 to discuss the issues. The action date remains April 1 for the filing.
Shares plummeted 57% on March 4 when the company announced the receipt of the DR letter which conveyed the FDA's preliminary thoughts on deficiencies during its initial review of the marketing application. In this case, the review team cited concerns in Chemistry, Clinical and Clinical Pharmacology.
