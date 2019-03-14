Goldcorp says Cerro Negro mine restarts after strike

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) says operations have re-started at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina, after a work stoppage by union workers that began March 8 forced a halt to operations.

Goldcorp says a conciliation process resolution was issued by the provincial government of Santa Cruz and accepted by the parties; no further details are provided.

The company completed a ramp up of the Cerro Negro mine toward the end of last year, and a prolonged stoppage could have hurt its ability to meet 2019 production guidance of 2.2M-2.4M oz.