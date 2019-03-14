Malaysia issues Goldman "show-cause" letter over 1MDB

Malaysia's securities commission said it has issued to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) a show-cause letter, which typically requires the recipient to explain why it shouldn't be subject to disciplinary action, Reuters reports.

Goldman Sachs is being investigated by Malaysia and the U.S. over its role in helping Malaysia's 1MDB state fund raise $6.5B in three bond offerings. Billions of dollars allegedly went missing from the sovereign wealth fund.

Zaid Albar, chairman of the Malaysia Securities Commission, said the regulator issued the show-cause letter, but didn't say when it was issued or provide any details about its contents.

