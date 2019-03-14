Tesla names new chief accounting officer

Tesla (TSLA +1.8% ) confirms Zachary Kirkhorn will be the company's new CFO to succeed Deepak Ahuja.

As part of the accounting team reset with Kirkhorn moving up, corporate controller Vaibhav Taneja will be the new chief accounting officer at the EV automaker. Taneja previously served as Tesla's assistant corporate controller between February 2017 and May 2018 and as vice president of SolarCity in its accounting functions between March 2016 and February 2017.

SEC Form 8-K

