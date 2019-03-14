Samsung working on hidden front cameras

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) is working on new phone screens that hide the front camera under the display. The new screens will take more than a year or two to make.

Samsung's new Galaxy S10 uses a display that has a small hole cut out for the camera.

The company didn't reveal how the screens would work, but it could involve turning off some pixels above the camera to eliminate interference while shooting pics.

Note that Apple sources its OLED display from Samsung, so the tech could also make its way to iPhones.