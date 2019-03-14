Oppenheimer positive on Peak Resorts

Oppenheimer reiterates an Outperform rating on Peak Resorts (SKIS).

As part of the firm's upside scenario on Peak Resorts, the analyst team sees increased U.S. discretionary income resulting in higher than expected skier visits and this year's favorable weather conditions extending the ski season to increase revenue and profits.

"The acquisition of Snow Time is contributing nicely to the company’s existing platform, and the resorts could see further improvements from enhanced snowmaking capabilities. Meanwhile, organic growth remains strong as expansion projects at Mount Snow and Hunter bear fruit," notes Oppenheimer.