EU's Vestager: We'll take Spotify's Apple complaint seriously

Europe will take Spotify's (SPOT -0.6% ) antitrust complaint against Apple (AAPL +0.6% ) seriously, EC competition honcho Margrethe Vestager says.

“We take any complaint we get very serious, because it takes quite an effort for people to post a complaint,” she tells Bloomberg in an interview. “It takes much more data, much more investment, so obviously we take it seriously. And we will start looking. What we’ll make of it, that of course remains to be seen."

She also points to the "dual market situation" created by the two companies' direct competition in music streaming, and what Spotify calls an "untenable" situation with the App Store: "If you’re both the host and the competitor, well then how do you behave when you yourself has gained some status in the market?”

Vestager has taken a number of hard lines against U.S. companies previously; in 2015, she ordered Apple to repay $15B in taxes to Ireland.