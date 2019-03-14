Stocks open flat amid disappointing overseas economic data

Stocks barely budge in early trade, as investors show little reaction to reports that a trade summit between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi may be pushed back to April at the earliest; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq currently all trade flat.
Also, China reported the slowest pace of industrial production growth since 2002, up 5.2% Y/Y in January, and Germany's Ifo Institute cut its 2019 growth forecast for the German economy to 0.6% from 1.1%.
European bourses are higher despite Brexit confusion, with France's CAC +0.5%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite -1.2%.
In the U.S., GE +2.5% after issuing weaker than expected 2019 earnings guidance that initially had sent shares ~4% lower pre-market.
Among the S&P industry sectors, energy (+0.3%) and industrials (+0.2%) are outperforming the broader market, while communication services (-0.5%), consumer staples (-0.3%), and utilities (-0.3%) lag.
U.S. Treasury prices also are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.44% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.62%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.78.
WTI crude oil +0.5% to $58.60/bbl.
Still ahead: new home sales
