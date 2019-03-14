Stocks open flat amid disappointing overseas economic data

Stocks barely budge in early trade, as investors show little reaction to reports that a trade summit between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi may be pushed back to April at the earliest; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq currently all trade flat.

Also, China reported the slowest pace of industrial production growth since 2002, up 5.2% Y/Y in January, and Germany's Ifo Institute cut its 2019 growth forecast for the German economy to 0.6% from 1.1%.

European bourses are higher despite Brexit confusion, with France's CAC +0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite -1.2% .

In the U.S., GE +2.5% after issuing weaker than expected 2019 earnings guidance that initially had sent shares ~4% lower pre-market.

Among the S&P industry sectors, energy ( +0.3% ) and industrials ( +0.2% ) are outperforming the broader market, while communication services ( -0.5% ), consumer staples ( -0.3% ), and utilities ( -0.3% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices also are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.44% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.62%; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.78.

WTI crude oil +0.5% to $58.60/bbl.

Still ahead: new home sales