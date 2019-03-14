A Trump-Xi summit isn't likely this month: Bloomberg

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping aren't likely to meet to sign a trade agreement between the two largest world economies until April at the earliest, Bloomberg reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Though there have been reports of progress on both sides, a potential summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort will now take place at the end of April if at all, one of the people said.

Another person said Xi's staff have cancelled plans for possibly flying to the U.S. after a trip to Europe later this month.

Recently, Trump has walked back from his expectations of getting a deal done as early as this month, indicating he's in no rush if it means negotiating some of the final points.

