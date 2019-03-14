Nxt-ID releases preliminary results for the year ended 2018 and update on proposed spin-off

Nxt-ID (NXTD +8.9% ) announces preliminary results from continuing operations for year ended 2018: Revenue of ~$17.1M (+6.9% Y/Y); Gross profit of ~$12.3M (+11.8% Y/Y); Operating expenses of ~$11.7M (-10.7% Y/Y); Operating income of ~$0.6M compared to loss of 2.2M Y/Y.

"The closing date of the refinanced debt facility is now expected to be at the end of March or early April 2019. Completion of the refinancing will enable us to take the next step in moving forward with the planned spin-off of our Payments Division, which we believe will increase overall value for our shareholders," said Gino Pereira, CEO of Nxt-ID.