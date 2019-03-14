Enterprise Products CEO says Gulf Coast ports soon could be overwhelmed

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.2% ) CEO Jim Teague says a flood of oil, natural gas and other petroleum products moving to the Gulf Coast for export are increasing at such a fast pace that ports in Houston and Corpus Christi soon could be overwhelmed.

"We're exporting ethane to Asia, South America and Europe, propylene to South America and Europe," Teague tells the CERAWeek conference. "Right now everything's going to the Gulf Coast."

Teague says new crude export terminals along the Gulf Coast are needed - including EPD's own proposed deepwater export terminal 40 miles off the Houston shoreline - to handle the heavy flow from shale fields.