Drive Shack +4.6% after earnings

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is up 4.59% after reporting Q4 results and providing a guidance update.

Revenue fell 1.6% Y/Y to $69.3M and the company's bottom line loss narrowed to $0.07.

Looking ahead, Drive Shack says it expects the Orlando site to be break even on cash flow this year. On a per unit outlook, revenue of $15M to $25M is anticipated for the full year and EBITDA margins of 25% to 30%.

New openings are planned for Raleigh, West Palm Beach and Richmond in the second half of 2019. The company aims to open 3 to 5 new sites in 2020 and 5 to 10 sites in 2021 and 2022.

