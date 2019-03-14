Cannabix up 8% on advancement of marijuana breathalyzer

Thinly traded micro cap Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF +7.8% ) is up on below-average volume following its update on its marijuana breathalyzer device.

The breath collection unit has, so far, demonstrated stable and consistent results, providing real-time data on a range of parameters, including breath flow rate, volume, relative humidity, carbon dioxide levels and temperature.

The parameters on its FAIMS (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) THC detection device are being finalized. It is designed to block unwanted ions and analytes while allowing specific ions (e.g., THC) to pass through for detection.

The company says the data and analyses will eventually support a court-approved device for cannabis akin to the device used to detect alcohol levels.