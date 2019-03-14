What's the latest with Airbus-China talks?

There are encouraging signs that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -1.2% ) is closing in on a long-negotiated deal with China for dozens of new narrow-body jets, according to an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The official said there were hopes Airbus would nail down the multibillion-dollar order when President Xi visits Europe later this month, but acknowledged there would unlikely be confirmation until the eleventh hour.

Macron failed to clinch an $18B Airbus order during a trip to China in early 2018 and the French government and Airbus have been working since to salvage it.