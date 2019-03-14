More on Ampco-Pittsburgh Q4 results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP -4.9% ) reports Q4 sales from continuing operations decline 7% Y/Y to 95.8M, primarily due to lower Forged and Cast Engineered Products sales

Forged and Cast Engineered Products revenues decline 8% due to a lower shipment volume of forged engineered products as well as lower shipments of forged rolls.

Air and Liquid Processing segment sales were approximately comparable to prior year levels.

During the quarter, the company announced its plans to divest its Canadian subsidiary, ASW Steel; the company expects further asset consolidation in 2019 and have worked to mitigate equipment reliability issues that impacted 2H 2018 performance.

Reports wider operating loss of $42M as compared to $4.3M last year.

