Morgan Stanley bullish on Activision's esports franchise

Esports trends are looking up, especially for Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.2% ), Morgan Stanley says.

Analyst Brian Nowak notes reports that the Call of Duty league is selling franchises for $25M each are a sign of strength of that cash-cow franchise as well as growth in spectator videogaming. The company's esports franchise is worth up to $3B long-term, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Strong trends in esports are "all upside" for ATVI share price, he writes. He has a price target of $55, implying 26% upside.