Highpower CEO executes consortium agreement

Highpower (HPJ -2.6% ) has announced that CEO Dang Yu Pan has entered into a consortium agreement with Wen Liang Li, a director and stockholder of the company, Wen Wei Ma, another stockholder=, and Essence International Financial Holdings to which the consortium members agreed to, among other things, form a group to work together on the proposed transaction to acquire HPJ pursuant to the terms of the preliminary and non-binding proposal submitted by Pan to the company on June 2, 2018 to acquire certain outstanding shares of the common stock of the company, at a cash purchase price of $4.80 per share.