Analysts trim Cloudera targets after earnings

Deutsche Bank drops its Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) target from $15 to $13 while maintaining a Hold rating after the Q4 report missed estimates and included downside guidance.

The firm notes that even bulls were expecting a challenging quarter with the noise from the Hortonworks merger integration, ASC 606 accounting change, and compression of HDP invoicing. After adjustments, Deutsche thinks the Q4 results and FY20 guide looked much better.

Stifel cuts CLDR from $19 to $16 and stays with a Buy rating. The firm expects salesforce integration efforts to create near-term headwinds in bookings and ARR growth. But Stifel remains long-term supportive, bolstered by the 24% Y/Y combined ARR growth in the quarter.

Wedbush drops the PT by a dollar to $16 and maintains a Neutral rating. Analyst Daniel Ives sees the FY20 guide as disappointing and notes that the number of moving parts makes modeling difficult. Ives thought management explained the strategic vision well during the call, but he expects integration pitfalls and challenges over the next 12 to 18 months.