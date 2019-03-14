More on Talos Energy Q4 results; shares are up ~12%
Mar. 14, 2019 10:36 AM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)TALOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Talos Energy (TALO +12.1%) says that 2018 proved developed reserves increased 20%, as compared to the pro forma reserves in 2017, as well as added three small bolt-on transactions at a low entry cost, including Gunflint, and Antrim Discovery from ExxonMobil acquisitions
- Proved reserves of 151.7 MMBoe, with 81% comprised of liquids
- Q4 sales decreased 9% Q/Q to ~$283M on total production of 4,910M Boe (-3%) with average daily production of 53.4M Boe/day.
- Average daily production in 2018 on a pro forma basis was 52.4 MBoe/d, which was on the high end of pro forma guidance range of 49-53 Mboe/day
- Q4 average realized prices (excluding hedges) was $52.68/Boe, with $63.04/bbl for oil.
- In Q4, the Company's borrowing base was increased by ~42% to $850M; however, Talos elected to maintain the commitments at $600M
- The company's total debt principal balance was $766.2M, reflecting net debt to annualized adj. EBITDA of 1.0x
