More on Talos Energy Q4 results; shares are up ~12%

Mar. 14, 2019 10:36 AM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)TALOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Talos Energy (TALO +12.1%) says that 2018 proved developed reserves increased 20%, as compared to the pro forma reserves in 2017, as well as added three small bolt-on transactions at a low entry cost, including Gunflint, and Antrim Discovery from ExxonMobil acquisitions
  • Proved reserves of 151.7 MMBoe, with 81% comprised of liquids
  • Q4 sales decreased 9% Q/Q to ~$283M on total production of 4,910M Boe (-3%) with average daily production of 53.4M Boe/day.
  • Average daily production in 2018 on a pro forma basis was 52.4 MBoe/d, which was on the high end of pro forma guidance range of 49-53 Mboe/day
  • Q4 average realized prices (excluding hedges) was $52.68/Boe, with $63.04/bbl for oil.
  • In Q4, the Company's borrowing base was increased by ~42% to $850M; however, Talos elected to maintain the commitments at $600M
  • The company's total debt principal balance was $766.2M, reflecting net debt to annualized adj. EBITDA of 1.0x
  • Previously: Talos Energy reports FY results (March 13)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.