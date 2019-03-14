Evertz Technologies +2.9% post Q3 results

Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) reported Q3 revenue increase of 21.5% Y/Y C$120.9M.

Region wise revenue: US/Canada C$81.5M (+17% Y/Y) and International C$39.5M (+32% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 20 bps to 56%.

Q3 expenses: S&A was C$17.6M (+11.4% Y/Y) and R&D of C$21.6M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Purchase order backlog was in excess of C$77M.

Shipments for the month of February 2018 were C$24M.

Cash and marketable securities were C$104.2M as at January 31, 2019.

Working capital was $278.6M.

Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable on March 29, 2019.

Previously: Evertz Technologies beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Mar. 13 2019)