Evertz Technologies +2.9% post Q3 results

Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) reported Q3 revenue increase of 21.5% Y/Y C$120.9M.
Region wise revenue: US/Canada C$81.5M (+17% Y/Y) and International C$39.5M (+32% Y/Y).
Gross margin declined 20 bps to 56%.
Q3 expenses: S&A was C$17.6M (+11.4% Y/Y) and R&D of C$21.6M (+6.4% Y/Y).
Purchase order backlog was in excess of C$77M.
Shipments for the month of February 2018 were C$24M.
Cash and marketable securities were C$104.2M as at January 31, 2019.
Working capital was $278.6M.
Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable on March 29, 2019.
Previously: Evertz Technologies beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Mar. 13 2019)
Now read: MercadoLibre: Time To Sell »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox