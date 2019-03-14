Fund flows suggest stock rally has room to run: Trim Tabs

Fund flows suggest a stock rally has room to run, even as wariness over the stock market early in the year hangs over the market, Trim Tabs Investment Research contends.

The skepticism is encouraging from a contrarian view, the firm says.

“Flows suggest the market still has a wall of worry left to climb,” said David Santschi, director of liquidity research at TrimTabs. “Both retail investors and day traders have been betting against stocks for most of this year.”

All equity funds--mutual and ETFs--shed $10.2B YTD through Tuesday, March 12, even as U.S. equity funds are up 13.4% and global equity funds are up 9.6%. They're on track for their fourth straight quarterly outflow.

On the bond side, $86.4B has flowed into all bond funds this year through March 12. The three-month inflow is on track to be the biggest since November 2017-January 2018.

