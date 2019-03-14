WWE +3.7% as Wolfe takes lid off its price targets

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 3.7% to a five-month high after Wolfe Research set a new high bar for analysts' price targets.

The firm raised its target to $157 from $105, currently implying just over 73% upside.

Among about 14 analysts covering the stock, average price target is $100.

With its revenue and EBITDA growth, WWE needs to be considered in a different peer group including Liberty Media/Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA), Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG), analyst Marci Ryvicker says.