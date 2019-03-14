BHP plans more drilling in Trinidad after gas finds

BHP (BHP -1% ) says it has stepped up deepwater exploration drilling for natural gas off Trinidad and Tobago which could supply the country's Atlantic liquefied natural gas plant in the 2020s.

BHP expects to complete drilling of three wells in Block 14 by the middle of this year, VP for exploration Niall McCormack says at the CERAWeek energy conference.

The company struck gas at the Bongos-2 well last year; BHP is the operator of the block with a 70% stake while BP holds the rest.

Trinidad's Atlantic LNG, owned by BP, Shell, China's sovereign wealth fund CIC and Trinidad's state-owned company NGC, operates four LNG units with a total capacity of 15M mt/year but has been running below capacity for several years.