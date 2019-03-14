More on Sprague Resources Q4 results

Sprague Resources (SRLP +6.9% ) reports Q4 sales increase 16% Y/Y to ~$1.1B led by growth across segments.

Sales by segment: Refined products: $961M (+18%); Natural gas: $97M (+0.2%); Materials handling: $15M (+24.5%)

Refined Products volumes increased 8% to 453.7M gallons; Natural Gas volumes decreased 1% to 17.1 Bcf. Materials Handling volume expands 83% to 153M gallons.

Overall adj. gross margin declines ~245bps to 6%; adj. EBITDA margin declines ~180bps to 3%; reports operating income of $49M as compared to loss of $4M

For 2019, forecasts adjusted EBITDA of ~$105M-$125M; and expects to maintain the 2019 quarterly distributions at the current distribution level.

