Cost and timeline of a 737 Max fix?

"Once Boeing (BA -0.8% ) identifies the issue on the 737 MAX, the most likely scenario, in our view, is that the company will take about 3-6 months to come up with a fix and certify the fix," BofA analyst Ronald Epstein wrote in a research note.

Epstein also kept his Buy rating and $480 PT on the stock, believing the investigation would have a "definitive timeline" which would remove a great deal of uncertainty.

BofA further predicts that the rentals Boeing would have to pay for alternative airlines would cost the company $500M or $0.88 per share in the first quarter.