Farmland Partners +12% as Q4 NOI rises 31%.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) jumps 12% the morning after the REIT reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 22 cents, up from 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $20.9M misses consensus of $22.7M and increases from $15.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net operating income rose 31% to $18.4M from $14.1M.

Q4 operating income of $13.5M rose from $10.2M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDAre increased 26% to $16.2M from $12.9M.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.1M share of common stock for $6.3M, after the quarter-end bought an additional 0.9M shares for $5.0M.

Also repurchased 23,913 shares of series B participating preferred stock for $0.4M during the quarter and 16,800 more shares for $0.3M after the end of the quarter .

