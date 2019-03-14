Summit Midstream -4% on Credit Suisse's double-downgrade

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP -4.4% ) plunges to a 52-week low after Credit Suisse issues a two-notch downgrade to Underperform from Outperform with a $9 price target, cut from $15, citing low growth and high leverage.

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis says SMLP's Q4 earnings highlighted execution and performance issues driven by delays in well commissioning, project in-service dates and drilling curtailments, adding to a growing list of misses and a lower than expected growth outlook.

Dounis also says SMLP currently trades at a premium on a growth-adjusted EV/EBITDA basis as growth noticeably lags peers.