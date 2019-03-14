Toyota adds to U.S. manufacturing investment

Toyota (TM -1.3% ) ups its 2017 pledge to invest $10B over five years in the U.S. with a new commitment to invest nearly $13B over the same period.

The new investments from the Japanese automaker include adding the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Lexus ES 300h hybrid vehicle production to its Kentucky manufacturing plant expanding engine capacity at its Alabama facility and doubling hybrid transaxle capacity at its plant in Buffalo, West Virginia. Toyota also plans to building expansion for additional castings at Bodine Aluminum's Tennessee facility as well as additional castings at its Missouri facility.

"By boosting our U.S. manufacturing footprint, we can better serve our customers and dealers and position our manufacturing plants for future success with more domestic capacity," says Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz.

