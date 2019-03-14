StarTek -4.9% post Q3 results

StarTek (SRT -4.9% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 21.4% Y/Y $158.58M.

Gross margin increased 80 bps to 15.8%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 184 bps to 7.19%.

SG&A expenses declined 3.9% Y/Y to $21.9M.

The company’s cash position was $24.6M; gross debt of $185.7M.

The business combination of Startek and Aegis resulted in a change in fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, which is the fiscal year-end of Aegis.

On October 5, 2018, the Startek Board of Directors voted to change the fiscal year-end back to December 31.

